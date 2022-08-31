Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTW) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

GDSTW remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. Goldenstone Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldenstone Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 444,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited is a blank check company that focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

