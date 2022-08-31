Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Cap Hits $139,225.32

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 29.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $139,225.32 and approximately $767.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

