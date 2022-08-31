GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 3,780,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.7 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS GLGDF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,259. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

