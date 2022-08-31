Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stake Lessened by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,856 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Globant worth $41,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Globant Trading Up 0.2 %

GLOB stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.50. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

