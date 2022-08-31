Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the July 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS GTLL remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 12,584,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,286,707. Global Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Global Technologies

See Also

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services.

