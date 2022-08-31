Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Up 14.2% in August

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Global Payments by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.23. 2,018,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.36. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $175.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

