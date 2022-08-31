Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 401,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,770,000 after purchasing an additional 63,568 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,865,000 after purchasing an additional 527,973 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 8,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $711.55 million, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

