Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. Glencore has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.