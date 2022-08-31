Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 20.58 and last traded at 20.60. Approximately 4,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,231,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GETY. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Getty Images Stock Down 10.2 %

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.