Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.94

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 68896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNGBY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $678.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Getinge AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.