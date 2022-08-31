Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Update

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 844.0 days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
GNNSF remained flat at 3.49 on Tuesday. Genscript Biotech has a 1 year low of 2.33 and a 1 year high of 5.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.32.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile
