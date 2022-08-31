Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Update

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 844.0 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

GNNSF remained flat at 3.49 on Tuesday. Genscript Biotech has a 1 year low of 2.33 and a 1 year high of 5.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.32.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.