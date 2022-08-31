General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $75,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 47.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
General Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $231.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.