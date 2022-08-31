General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $75,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 47.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $231.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

