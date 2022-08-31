Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. OTR Global downgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Generac Stock Down 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 591.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $219.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.73 and a 200 day moving average of $259.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. Generac has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Generac will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.