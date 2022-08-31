Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $82.60

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.60 and last traded at $82.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.60.

GECFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gecina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

