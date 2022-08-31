Gazit Globe (TSE:GZT) Trading Up 0.2%

Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE:GZT – Get Rating) (NYSE:GZT) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.66. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.64.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -376.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.66.
Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.
