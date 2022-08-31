GateToken (GT) Market Cap Tops $339.64 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.33 or 0.00021269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $339.64 million and $3.99 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00135241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00080664 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,486,541 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

