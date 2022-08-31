Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Lessened by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,273,000 after purchasing an additional 615,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,018,000 after purchasing an additional 268,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $270,014,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Gartner by 8.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 860,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $289.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.54. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

