Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP raised its position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) by 682.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the quarter. Triatomic Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Gaotu Techedu worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 45.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 677,487 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth about $1,939,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth about $2,007,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 319,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOTU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. 57,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,687. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 53.56% and a negative net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $114.31 million during the quarter.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

