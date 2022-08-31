GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 4%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 134,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,500,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of -0.85.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

