Gains Associates Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.89 Million (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Gains Associates has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $178,776.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gains Associates coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gains Associates Coin Profile

Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Buying and Selling Gains Associates

