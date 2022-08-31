G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Update

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 96,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.