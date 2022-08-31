FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research note issued on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.40. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.75 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIBB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,986 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Hibbett by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Hibbett by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.