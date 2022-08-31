FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Sunday, August 28th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATD. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$65.60.

TSE ATD opened at C$56.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.69. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$45.23 and a 12 month high of C$60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

