FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Sunday, August 28th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.5 %
TSE ATD opened at C$56.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.69. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$45.23 and a 12 month high of C$60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.
