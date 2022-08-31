FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Gold Co. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.85 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on MOZ. CIBC lowered shares of Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price target for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.28.

Marathon Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

MOZ stock opened at C$1.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$437.98 million and a P/E ratio of -50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at C$998,746.44. In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at C$998,746.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.