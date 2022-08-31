Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $26,699,000. Matrix China Management III L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $39,486,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Futu by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after buying an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 357.3% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $22,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Futu stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. 6,970,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,276. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.51 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FUTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, CLSA cut Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

