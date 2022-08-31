Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) PT Lowered to C$1.40

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to C$1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 159.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Fury Gold Mines Price Performance
Fury Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.54. 27,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,611. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.56. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75.
About Fury Gold Mines
