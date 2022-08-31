Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) PT Lowered to C$1.40

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to C$1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 159.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Fury Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.54. 27,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,611. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.56. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

