FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $215,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,579,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,077,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $387,240.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $262,400.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $240,600.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $352,800.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.
FTC Solar Price Performance
Shares of FTCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. 817,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,410. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
