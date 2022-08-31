Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 222,577 shares in the last quarter. Indigo Partners LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,778,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

