Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) PT Raised to €36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €51.00 ($52.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of FPRUY stock remained flat at $22.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. Fraport has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

