Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of FEDU opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Four Seasons Education has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

