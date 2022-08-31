Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) vs. Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Critical Contrast

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forward Pharma A/S and Kronos Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A -$1.89 million N/A N/A Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$151.08 million ($2.98) -1.36

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

13.0% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Kronos Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Pharma A/S and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A N/A Kronos Bio N/A -48.80% -42.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Forward Pharma A/S and Kronos Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kronos Bio has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 491.13%. Given Kronos Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Forward Pharma A/S.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

