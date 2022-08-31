FORA Capital LLC Takes $792,000 Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $8,046,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $1,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Summit Insights lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

