FORA Capital LLC Takes $693,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $49,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,680.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,600,298. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

