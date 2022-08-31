FORA Capital LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 189.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

