FORA Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,571 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 121,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,053,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,611,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $244.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average of $251.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.