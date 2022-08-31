FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Waters by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT opened at $299.39 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Cowen increased their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

