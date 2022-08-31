FORA Capital LLC Invests $952,000 in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 268.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $16,550,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 8.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.
II-VI Trading Down 4.9 %
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at II-VI
In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $103,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on II-VI (IIVI)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.