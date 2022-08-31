FORA Capital LLC Invests $952,000 in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 268.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $16,550,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 8.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

II-VI Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at II-VI

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $103,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Articles

