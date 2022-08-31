FORA Capital LLC Has $761,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 191.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $18,177,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.88.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $266.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.92. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

