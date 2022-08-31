FORA Capital LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 198.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2,863.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.07.

NYSE ETR opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

