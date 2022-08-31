Flux (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $255.24 million and $17.28 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00299629 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00114040 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00077912 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 258,598,186 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

