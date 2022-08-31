Flushing Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.