Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of -0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

