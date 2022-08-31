Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,889,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 3,302,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Flat Glass Group alerts:

Flat Glass Group Stock Performance

Shares of FGSGF stock remained flat at $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. Flat Glass Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.