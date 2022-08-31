Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Up 8.0% in August

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 220,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,707. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.