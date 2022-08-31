FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Short Interest Update

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FitLife Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FTLF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. 2,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721. FitLife Brands has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

FitLife Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.