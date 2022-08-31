First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.4% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Invst LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after buying an additional 3,572,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,180,000 after buying an additional 1,295,443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,698,000 after buying an additional 1,273,950 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. 6,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,408. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

