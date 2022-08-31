First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,473,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,783. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
