First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,473,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,783. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,960,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,627,000 after buying an additional 2,213,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,504,000 after buying an additional 1,856,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,607,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after buying an additional 1,672,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,695,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,583,000 after buying an additional 1,373,262 shares in the last quarter.

