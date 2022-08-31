First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.