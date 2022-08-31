First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Up 15.0% in August

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.238 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

