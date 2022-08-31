First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. 26,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 453,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 248,488 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,901,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $575,000.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

